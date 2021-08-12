LARAC festival to return amid pandemic

GLENS FALLS — With thousands of people expected to descend on the downtown area for the return of the LARAC Summer Arts Festival this weekend, organizers are hoping everyone will be courteous of each other amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The festival, now in its 50th year, will look a bit different this year due to the pandemic, said Philip Casabona, festival director and gallery curator for LARAC, or Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.

“It will be slightly smaller than in the past due to the pandemic, but we’re still bringing a juried art show of over 100 artists’ downtown,” he said.

Previous installments of the festival featured around 180 artists, but Casabona said the festival will still feature a wide range of works, including artisan foods and spirits, fabrics, woodworking pieces and fine art displays.

Tents will be set up 10 feet apart to accommodate greater social distancing, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the downtown area. Each artist will also have hand sanitizer available as well.

Patrons are being asked to wear a face mask while in attendance regardless of vaccination status, but Casabona noted some artists will be requiring face coverings in order to browse their booth.