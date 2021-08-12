LARAC festival to return amid pandemic

GLENS FALLS — With thousands of people expected to descend on the downtown area for the return of the LARAC Summer Arts Festival this weekend, organizers are hoping everyone will be courteous of each other amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The festival, now in its 50th year, will look a bit different this year due to the pandemic, said Philip Casabona, festival director and gallery curator for LARAC, or Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.
“It will be slightly smaller than in the past due to the pandemic, but we’re still bringing a juried art show of over 100 artists’ downtown,” he said.
Previous installments of the festival featured around 180 artists, but Casabona said the festival will still feature a wide range of works, including artisan foods and spirits, fabrics, woodworking pieces and fine art displays.
Tents will be set up 10 feet apart to accommodate greater social distancing, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the downtown area. Each artist will also have hand sanitizer available as well.
Patrons are being asked to wear a face mask while in attendance regardless of vaccination status, but Casabona noted some artists will be requiring face coverings in order to browse their booth.
He’s hoping everyone will be respectful of the guidance in light of the increased cases of COVID-19 seen locally in recent weeks, which public health officials have attributed to the highly transmissible delta variant.
Warren and Saratoga counties are currently seeing “high” transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Washington County is seeing “substantial” transmission, or between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period.
Local health officials, for weeks, have recommended everyone wear a mask while in public indoor spaces or in large groups even if fully vaccinated.
“We’re encouraging our patrons to respect the rest of the community and respect the artists and to be as safe as possible when coming down here,” Casabona said.
This year’s festivities may look a bit different than years past, but Casabona said many are excited for the festival’s return after last year’s virtual installment.
He said he believes the crowd will be smaller than past years, but still expects around 8,000 will attend over the course of two days.
An estimated 15,000 have attended past festivals, Casabona said.
To commemorate the festival's 50th anniversary, past advertisements will be on display at the LARAC gallery along Lapham Place.
The display will show how the event has evolved over the years, Casabona said.
The show began in 1971 and featured just 10 artists set up on card tables and has continued to grow each year since.
"To go from 10 artists to having at our max just about 200 booths here to now surviving this pandemic ... is in itself a milestone, so we're going to be proving that with some of our past advertisements," Casabona said.
The festival is the largest fundraiser hosted by LARAC each year and provides a significant boost to downtown businesses.
Casabona said the organization was fortunate to receive support from the community and city this past year, but noted many artists continue to struggle.
He hopes the festival will help change that.
“To be able to host a festival where they (artists) are able to get back to work and make a living and support their businesses is very important to us,” he said.
The LARAC Summer Arts Festival will take place at City Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information visit: larac.org.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.