LARAC at 50: A Glens Falls summertime tradition endures

The rain date, scheduled just in case, for the first Lower Adiondack Regional Arts Council Festival in 1972, was not needed.

“It was one of June’s better days,” The Post-Star editorialized on June 24, of the festival held the previous Saturday in City Park, on Maple Street, and at First National Bank on Glen Street.

The weather wasn’t the only factor worthy of praise.

“The objects were varied, and interesting, and the talent surprising. And so, the first annual Glens Falls Downtown Arts Festival must be deemed a success,” the editorial suggested. “The committee from the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council … may now take a bow.”

The metaphorical bow wasn’t the end of the show, but the start of a longtime tradition.

Fifty years later, this weekend’s 51st annual LARAC Arts Festival, now a two-day event, continues, not just in its original role of promoting the arts in Warren and Washington counties, but also as a major tourism draw.

The festival has been held every year in City Park except for in 2020, when it was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival is just one aspect of LARAC’s mission to support regional artists by helping them develop the entrepreneurial aspect of their art careers, operating a gallery and gift shop, administering state arts grants, and fostering fellowship among artists.

The LARAC Arts Festival, now a regional brand, is an example of how a sincere grassroots movement has become a beloved local tradition that residents and visitors can enjoy — all for the price of a “walk through the park,” said Patricia Joyce, LARAC executive director from 1983 to 2006.

“It is so wonderful and gratifying to me to see something like this endure — not only endure but become an established tradition,” said Robert Kafin, a LARAC charter board member and chairman of the first LARAC arts festival. “It’s so good to have a child grow up, in a sort of way.”

LARAC had its genesis when Kafin, a lawyer, moved in spring 1971 to Glens Falls from New York City, where he had been active in an organization called Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, a group that provided pro bono legal services for arts organizations, Kafin said in a recent telephone interview.

At Glens Falls, he established an upstate version of the New York City lawyers organization.

Several months later, Kafin was invited to a meeting at the home of Sunny Buchman to discuss an effort to identify a new location for performances of the Lake George Opera Festival, now known as Opera Saratoga.

Those attending the meeting realized that there was a greater need to unify local arts organizations in a common vision and to promote the arts.

“This (an arts council) was an idea that had long been discussed and bantered about among the arts and culture people in the community,” Joyce said.

The organization was incorporated in March 1972, with membership fees of $2 for individuals and $10 for organizations, The Post-Star reported on March 27, 1972.

LARAC’s mission, as stated in its bylaws was:

“To coordinate, develop, sponsor, improve, encourage and promote artistic and other cultural activities in the Lower Adirondack Region;

“To provide a central organization for the fullest development and utilization of not only many existing groups and functions, but for the initiation of new concepts within the overall arts education field;

“To develop a coordinating center of activity for the great variety of arts represented in this area.”

The Fort Edward Arts Center, Glens Falls Historical Association and Glens Falls Operetta Club, now Glens Falls Community Theater, were founding organizational members.

Other arts organizations with representatives on a steering committee were the deBlasiis Chamber Music Series, The Hyde Collection art museum, Lake George Opera Festival, Shutterbug Camera Club and Glens Falls Ballet Center.

Buchman was founding president and remained active in LARAC for many years.

Other founding board members were Kafin, lawyer Wayne Judge of Glens Falls and Mrs. George Pugh of Argyle.

“It was exciting,” Judge said, in a recent telephone interview. “Oh, it was so much fun.”

Others involved in the early organizing of LARAC were Sister Dominica Joseph, music teacher at St. Mary’s Academy; Joan Aronson, theater director of Glens Falls Operetta Club; and Mort Raych, a local music teacher who also was curator of The Hyde Collection, Joyce said.

The June arts festival, LARAC’s first event, was based on the concept of the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit in Greenwich Village in New York City, a twice-annual outdoor arts festival that dates back to the Depression.

“I looked at City Park and said, ‘What a great place to hold an arts festival,” Kafin recalled.

Kafin told The Post-Star in 1972 that the festival would be a means, not an end in itself.

“By focusing attention for a weekend on the arts in the lower Adirondacks region, we hope to call broad attention to our local cultural attractions,” he said, at the time.

To maximize the exposure, then-Glens Falls Mayor Robert Cronin proclaimed June 17-23 “Arts Week” in Glens Falls.

The arts festival in City Park and on Maple Street, next to the park, was coupled with a day-long exhibit at First National Bank on Glen Street of 17 paintings on loan from Midtown Galleries of New York City.

The exhibit included works by Edward Betts, Israel Bishop, Charles Coiner, Robert Sivard, William Thon and Zolton Sepeshy.

The Frame Coffee House in Fort Edward, Fort Edward Arts Center and The Hyde Collection held open houses.

Organizers set a goal of 50 exhibitors for the City Park festival, a goal that was exceeded.

“Spiraling interest in today’s Glens Falls Downtown Arts Festival has brought the number of participating artists to more than 75,” The Post-Star reported on June 11, 1972.

Artists and artisans came from as far away as Vermont, New Hampshire and Philadelphia.

Entertainment included performers from The Frame Coffee House, Essence Mime Theatre, Glens Falls Ballet Center, Lake George Opera Festival and Glens Falls Operetta Club.

This weekend’s festival is featuring about 120 exhibitors, said Phil Casabona, LARAC’s executive director.

LARAC is gradually building back up to its pre-pandemic level of 165 exhibitors, he said. The 2021 festival had 90 exhibitors.

The June arts festival and a smaller-scale winter arts festival generate about $80,000 annually toward LARAC’s operating budget.

Despite setbacks during the pandemic, LARAC is on firm footing to continue its mission in the next half-century, said Casabona.

“We’re building on things that we do well,” he said.

Last year, LARAC distributed $83,000 in New York State Council for the Arts grant funding to artists and organizations in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

He expects it will be more this year, but cannot definitively say.

Casabona said he has some ideas for new programs, but cannot discuss them until the state Council on the Arts approves.

“We are trying to be creative now,” he said.

LARAC has about 200 members, and annual memberships start at $25.

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance history writer and documentary film producer who routinely researches historic newspapers of the region.

