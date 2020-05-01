LARAC Arts Festival pushed back to end of August

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The 49th annual LARAC Arts Festival has been rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns and social distancing guidelines.

The festival will be held in City Park on Aug. 29 and 30, instead of its originally scheduled dates of June 13 and 14.

According to a news release, the decision to reschedule was made by the LARAC staff and board with the health and safety of festival attendees, artisans, and the community in mind. The LARAC staff will spend the next months working with state and local agencies to follow procedures needed to make the festival a safe experience.

The latest updates about the festival can be found at www.LARAC.org or on its LARAC Facebook page.

