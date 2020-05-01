LARAC Arts Festival pushed back to end of August
0 comments

LARAC Arts Festival pushed back to end of August

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LARAC Arts Festival

The 48th LARAC Arts Festival attracted huge crowds on last year to downtown Glens Falls. The 49th annual festival has been rescheduled to Aug. 29 and 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The 49th annual LARAC Arts Festival has been rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns and social distancing guidelines. 

The festival will be held in City Park on Aug. 29 and 30, instead of its originally scheduled dates of June 13 and 14.

According to a news release, the decision to reschedule was made by the LARAC staff and board with the health and safety of festival attendees, artisans, and the community in mind. The LARAC staff will spend the next months working with state and local agencies to follow procedures needed to make the festival a safe experience.

The latest updates about the festival can be found at www.LARAC.org or on its LARAC Facebook page.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News