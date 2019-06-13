GLENS FALLS — The LARAC Arts Festival is celebrating its 48th anniversary with 48 new artists among the 163 participating in this weekend’s event.
Some of the returning artists have been taking part in the show for 35 years, and as those people retire, the festival is welcoming a new generation of artists in their 20s and 30s, according to festival coordinator Phil Casabona.
“That’s exciting to bring some new work that the community has never seen before,” he said.
“We want to deliver to them the best possible artists, with handmade one-of-kind goods. And every year, introduce new artists, so they’re not looking at the same stuff every year.
Casabona said plenty of returning favorite artists will be at the event, which will take place in downtown Glens Falls from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will feature a variety of products, including jewelry, home items, food, fine art, textiles and garden decorations.
There will also be arts demonstrations. On Saturday, Salem Art Works will bring in its mobile glass-blowing unit.
LARAC has added a “cooling station,” under a shaded misting tent, to make shoppers more comfortable and Apex Solar will offer electronics charging at a trailer.
The LARAC information tent will be set up near the bandstand for people who have questions.
Ten food stands or trucks will be on site and 10 nonprofit organizations will have booths.
“As a nonprofit ourself, we try to support our local nonprofits and this is the biggest stage to do that,” Casabona said.
Sunday morning, LARAC officials will honor artists who have participated in the festival for over 30 years and those who have served in the military with a recognition plaque and a brief ceremony.
Live music will be played on three stages during the two-day event. The eight-person New Orleans-style brass band, Buffalo Brass Machine, will be performing at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday to close out the event. The band will be dancing through the rows of festival tents.
Casabona said organizers try to make it a family-friendly event.
“What we’re always trying to do is build upon what makes it awesome,” he said.
