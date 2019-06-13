If you go

LARAC Arts Festival Music Schedule

The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday in downtown Glens Falls and will feature over 160 artists with products including jewelry, home items, food, fine art, textiles and garden decorations, according to a news release. There also will be 10 food vendors, 10 nonprofits and 25 musical acts at three stages. Here is the schedule:

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bandstand Stage

10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.: Play It By Ear

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Dunham & Winge

12:30 p.m.-1:10 p.m.: Adirondack Production & Theater

1:30 p.m.-2:10 p.m.: Kim Skoll

2:30 p.m.-3:10 p.m.: Matt Serianni

3:30 p.m.-4:10 p.m.: Peyton & Durant

Bay/Maple Stage

10:30 a.m.-11:10 a.m.: Mark Rabin & the Lovely Missus

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Sean Pettis

12:30 p.m.-1:10 p.m.: Grafton Street Trio

1:30 p.m.-2:10 p.m.: Skinder & Sage

2:30 p.m.-3:10 p.m.: Doug Irving

Glen Street Stage

10:45 a.m.-11:25 a.m..: Jay Lawson

Noon-12:40 p.m.: The LogJammers

1:10 p.m.-1:50 p.m.: Rodney Tobin

2:30 p.m.-3:10 p.m.: Nick Rollo

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Erin Powers

Sunday

Bandstand Stage

10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.: Buffalo Brass Machine

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Lucas Garrett

12:30 p.m.-1:10 p.m.: Jason Irwin

1:30 p.m.-2:10 p.m.: Rick Webb

2:30 p.m.-3:10 p.m.: John & Amy

Bay/Maple Stage

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Alice Bautista

12:30 p.m.-1:10 p.m.: Dave Moore

1:30 p.m.-2:10 p.m.: Timeless Duo

2:30 p.m.-3:10 p.m.: Josh Clark

Glen Street Stage