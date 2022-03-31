LARAC announces third exhibition of the year

GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Arts Council has announced the opening of "Times Blur," its third exhibition of this year.

The exhibition, which will feature work from artists Renee O'Brien and Terry Teitelbaum, will have an opening reception at LARAC's Lapham Gallery on April 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

O'Brien is an artist-photographer, professor of photography and arts and media and culture division chair at SUNY Adirondack. She is also a mentor and instructor at SUNY Empire State College.

She will have two projects on display. The first being "Lensless Portraits," a three-decade project embracing pinhole photography. The second is titled "Fabricated Lives," which is an exploration into snapshot photography.

Teitelbaum's expertise in texture, color and form was developed in her former career in the fashion industry. She received degrees in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City in 1967, and in 1969 from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where she won awards for her designs.

She describes her work as "landscape inspired abstractions."

"Times Blur" will run until May 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0