QUEENSBURY — Local accountant Jean Lapper announced this week that she plans to run for Queensbury at-large supervisor, setting up a five-way race for four at-large seats on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Lapper held a campaign kickoff Tuesday night, saying she has concerns about "who is minding the store" at the county board.
She pointed to a state audit released three years ago that called for improvements to the county's occupancy tax collection process. That audit resulted in the hiring of more county personnel to oversee collections of occupancy tax and lawsuits against businesses that allegedly weren't paying what they should.
Lapper said she attended the state Association of Counties finance school this spring, and was "disappointed to find out that no one from (Warren) County government was in attendance."
Lapper, 58, said she has long had interest in government, and decided to make a run this time around after reading that only four people had come forward to campaign for four supervisor-at-large positions.
"I thought, 'That's now how elections should work,'" she said.
She said she works as a self-employed accountant, which gives her the time and skills to serve as county supervisor, since most of the meetings are during the day on weekdays.
“We must take positive steps to build our economic infrastructure in order to create opportunities for us and for our children. They are Warren County’s future. We need to create new opportunities so they’ll stay in Warren County, raise their families here and build a new day for our economic prosperity. We can’t run government like a business, but we can certainly learn from how business changes with the market to continue to thrive.”
Warren County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said her committee "enthusiastically" endorsed Lapper.
"Jean Lapper will bring a new measured perspective to the county Board of Supervisors," Boecher said. "Her professional expertise as a CPA coupled with her legacy of service to our community and her calm thoughtful demeanor and demonstrated ability to work well with many groups will bring needed oversight for growth. "
Lapper is the lone Democrat in the five-person field. Incumbent Republicans Doug Beaty, Michael Wild and Brad Magowan are running for re-election, while Republican Rachel Seeber is seeking a return to the board after a two-year absence.
Seeber is running in Republican Matt Sokol's stead, as he opted not to seek re-election.
The petition process has closed for the election cycle, so no additional candidates can get on the ballot.
