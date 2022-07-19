Lapper kicks off challenge to Stec in Senate race

LAKE GEORGE — On Monday, with the picturesque Queen of American Lakes just outside the window, Glens Falls business owner and financial adviser Jean Lapper announced her intent to run for state Senate for the 45th District.

The Democrat from Queensbury will challenge state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is completing his first two-year term in the Senate after previously serving in the state Assembly. Stec is a former Queensbury town supervisor and Town Board member.

The 45th District contains the northern tip of Washington County, all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, as well as eastern St. Lawrence County.

"More than ever we need leadership that will stand up for the North Country. Our rights and our opportunities are under attack and I decided I cannot sit on the sidelines," Lapper told a crowd of her supporters.

Lapper said she is a candidate for the people.

"I am not a career politician. You won't see me in a ton of photo ops. I have been doing things to help people and give back to the community behind the scenes. I've been doing this kind of work because it needs to get done," she told a Post-Star reporter Monday.

She is a past president of Glens Falls Rotary Club and has served on the boards of the Family Services Association of Glens Falls and Tri-County United Way.

Lapper, a certified public accountant, ran unsuccessfully in 2019 for a Queensbury at-large seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. In 2021, she was not on the ballot but received 34 write-in votes for an at-large supervisor seat.

As a mother of two daughters, Lapper said Monday that she understands the "nuts and bolts" of what it takes for a family to succeed in this region.

She said the northern counties have been ignored by Albany, but she will make their needs heard.

Lapper was surrounded by family and friends, as well as fellow Democratic Party members.

Warren County Democratic Chair Lynne Boecher introduced Lapper, praising her leadership.

"We need active leadership in the state Senate to represent the North Country. We are being neglected and we need a public servant that will work with everyone to find solutions to the complex challenges we are facing," Boecher told the crowd.

She said leadership was not pointing the finger or arguing with another elected official "to grab cheap headlines," but rather finding and trying to work toward a solution.

Boecher called Lapper "a breath of fresh air" who would work for the families and working class citizens of the district.

Lapper stated her reasons for deciding to run for the Senate.

"I want to fight for reproductive rights, protect our environment from climate change, and deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to our rural communities," she said.

"We need to invest in small businesses, which are the backbone of the North Country."