QUEENSBURY -- Jean Lapper, candidate for Queensbury supervisor at-large, has been endorsed by two state officials, including Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hochul and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, both Democrats, issued prepared statements endorsing the fellow Democrat as she seeks the Queensbury post.

"Jean is invested in her local community and has the skills needed to best serve residents in the area. Her focus on building infrastructure and creating opportunities for children and families will help to ensure growth in Warren County so that families and businesses thrive," Hochul said in a prepared statement.

 "Jean Lapper will bring a measured voice and professional acumen to the Warren County Board of Supervisors, focusing on solutions for all residents, and I am pleased to endorse her,”  DiNapoli said.

Lapper said she was honored to pick up the endorsements.

Lapper is the lone Democrat in a five-way race for four seats as Queensbury at-large supervisor on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Republican incumbents Michael Wild, Brad Magowan and Doug Beaty and former Queensbut at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber are also running.

