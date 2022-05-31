Lapper considers challenging Stec in 45th Senate District

Democrats in the 45th Senate District are circulating nominating petitions for Jean Lapper of Queensbury to challenge state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, in the November election.

But Lapper had not yet made a definitive decision to run, as of Tuesday afternoon, said Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.

“We are collecting signatures and are in that process,” Boecher said. “When, and if, she files, we will make an announcement.”

The earliest that new nominating petitions can be filed is June 8, and the deadline to file is June 10.

The nominating petitions of candidates that previously filed before new district maps were finalized can be carried over into the new district boundaries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Washington County Democratic Chairman Alan Stern said Lapper had “emerged” that morning as the Democratic challenger to Stec.

Neither Lapper or Stec returned messages The Post-Star left on Tuesday seeking comment for this report.

Lapper, a certified public accountant, ran unsuccessfully in 2021 and 2019 for a Queensbury at-large seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

She is a past president of Glens Falls Rotary Club and has served on the boards of the Family Services Association of Glens Falls and Tri-County United Way.

Warren County Republican Chairman George Ferone said it seems “a stretch” for Democrats to think Lapper can win a Senate race after losing at the county level.

“Senator Stec is well known in the district both for his service in the Assembly and now the Senate,” Ferone said, in a statement. “In a year where Republicans are in a position to run away with many elections, it will be a tough race for Ms. Lapper.”

Stec is completing his first two-year term in the Senate.

In 2020, Stec received a little more than 57% of the vote to defeat Democrat Kimberly Davis, the Clinton County treasurer.

Stec carried every county in the district except Clinton County.

He previously served in the state Assembly, and before that as Queensbury supervisor and as a Queensbury Town Board member.

Local Democrats earlier had been unable to field a candidate against Stec.

Party leaders made a renewed effort to field a candidate after a state Supreme Court judge on May 20 approved new district maps that made the new 45th Senate District more competitive.

The new 45th District includes the northern tip of Washington County, all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, and eastern St. Lawrence County.

Stec begins the race with a campaign cash advantage.

Stec had $61,138 in his campaign fund as of Jan. 19, the most recent campaign finance report.

Boecher and Stern have previously said that they hope the state Democratic Party would fund a Stec challenger, now that the new district is more competitive.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

