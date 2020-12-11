 Skip to main content
Lanes will be closed on the Northway on Saturday between exits 15 and 16
Drivers should watch out for rolling lane closures on the Northway between exits 15 and 16 on Saturday.

Lanes will be closed so crews from the state Department of Transportation can repair pavement.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

