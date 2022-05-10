 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lane reductions for paving work coming to Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Weekday single-lane reductions will be set up for paving work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Ridge Road between Quaker and Sunnyside roads starting Wednesday through mid-July. 

The 3.5-mile stretch of road will not have lane closures during Americade in June, according to a news release from the New York State Department of Transportation. All properties within the work zone will be accessible during construction.

Drivers are urged to slow down in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Two or more work zone speeding violations could result in a suspension of a person's drivers license.

Drivers are reminded to move over a lane if possible or significantly slow down when encountering roadside vehicles with red, white, amber, green or blue lights. 

For up-to-date travel information call 511, visit www.511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app for free.

