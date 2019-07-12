{{featured_button_text}}
Some lanes on Route 149 and Route 9N in Washington and Warren counties will be closed for periods of time starting Saturday for road work.

State Department of Transportation crews will be striping and marking pavement on Route 149 from the Warren County line to the Vermont state line and Route 9N from Bolton to Hague on Saturday.

Lanes of Route 9N from Lake George to Bolton will be closed at times between Monday and Wednesday.

The work will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on these days.

