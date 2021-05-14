Lane closures for paving set for Saturday between Exit 15 and Exit 16 on Northway

Rolling closures will take place in both directions on the Northway between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in northern Saratoga County on Saturday.

The work will occur between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. for pavement work, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

