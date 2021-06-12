Lane closures coming to Northway on Saturday

Drivers should be on the lookout for lane closures in the southbound portion the Northway between exits 15 and 16 on Saturday, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The rolling lane closures are expected to last from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give crews time to complete pavement work.

All work is weather permitting.

Motorists should move over a lane if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever they encounter roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

Post-Star staff report

