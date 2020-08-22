 Skip to main content
Lane closures coming to Northway beginning Monday
A series of lane closures are scheduled for the northbound portion of the Northway next week as crews work to make a series of pavement repairs.

Work will begin Monday, Aug. 24, between exits 19 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Repairs will resume the following day between exits 20 and 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

All work is weather permitting.

The state's Department of Transportation is reminding motorists of New York's Move Over Law, or to significantly reduce speed whenever encountering emergency and construction vehicles on the side of the road. 

