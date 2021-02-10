Landry seeks Warren County board seat

GLENS FALLS — Former Glens Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Landry has announced his candidacy for Glens Falls 2nd Ward supervisor.

The seat is currently held by Peter McDevitt.

Landry said in a news release that he wanted to work on the many pressing issues facing Warren County and the city of Glens Falls as the communities try to recover from the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every level of government will be financially impacted by the devastation caused by the pandemic. State and federal support will be very limited,” he said in a news release. “At the Housing Authority, we dealt with many years of underfunded programs, but we prevailed and grew through good management. We were compassionate yet very conservative in our operational cost for all of our housing programs.”

He said he would like to take this model of doing business and use it at the county level.

“Stabilizing businesses and creating jobs will be job number one,” he said.

Landry is a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and Siena College and was president of R.G. Landry Office Products, a locally operated office products company with offices in New York and Vermont.