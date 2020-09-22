Landowner seeks more money for land seized for abandoned runway expansion project

QUEENSBURY — The owner of property that Warren County took through eminent domain for its now-abandoned airport runway expansion is seeking another $270,000 beyond what an appeals court awarded him in an April decision.

Enterprises Management Inc., which is headed by Victor Macri, won a judgment in a state appeals court in April to receive an additional $193,000 for 3.86 acres of his land the county took and “avigation” rights to be able to fly over nearly 81 acres of property between the airport and Quaker Road.

The additional land was going to be part of the county’s controversial project to extend the main airport runway by 1,000 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration announced in May 2019 that it was abandoning the project. The county had paid $327,000 for the land. A lower court ruling set the value at $297,000 — less than what the county paid — and Macri appealed.

Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said there is a section of eminent domain law that allows the people whose property was taken to recoup all their fees for attorneys, appraisals and interest. Forest Enterprises Management sent a letter providing a figure of $270,000.

Hajos said he and airport manager Don DeGraw have reached out to the FAA to see if those additional costs could be reimbursed.