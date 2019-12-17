Landlocked by private property, access to former dewatering site could come from easements

QUEENSBURY — A persistent question looms around whether a plastic pipe manufacturer and the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency will purchase the former General Electric Co. dewatering site, and that is, how to get to it.
The property is currently an island surrounded by private property owners, including the former owners of the dewatering site, a limited liability corporation called WCC. WCC is made up of executives of D.A. Collins Construction.
But even if easements with WCC are worked out to enter and exit, which a WCC representative confirmed would happen on Monday night, a temporary bridge's structure and ownership logistics must be worked out.
The matter took up a lengthy discussion at the IDA meeting, before members voted to enter into a purchase agreement with the site's current owners. The agreement does not necessarily mean a sale will go through. It does allow the IDA to conduct due diligence before acquiring the property.
WCC gifted the property to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. at the end of last year. Both entities are working with WL Plastics Corp., which plans to purchase a portion of the dewatering site, on easements to get to the property.
The Warren-Washington IDA passed a purchase agreement with the Fort Edward LPDC for about 50 acres of the former GE dewatering site.
But, the LPDC is hoping to get the remaining acreage off its hands and gift it to the IDA.
Fort Edward village, town and school officials were at the IDA's meeting Monday night to show support for the IDA taking on the property, despite that meaning it would come off the tax rolls.
"If it goes back to the county, it's going to be gone," said Mayor Matthew Traver. "It'll be a landlocked piece of property out for auction. Who's going to buy a landlocked piece of property?"
The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved tax incentives Wednesday afternoon for WL Plastics Corp., a factor the company had said would influence its decision to purchase property in Fort Edward.
Travis Whitehead, an IDA board member, said he certainly did not want a landlocked piece of property.
Getting to the site has even been a problem even when WCC owned it.
A short stretch off of Route 196 on Lock 8 Way, the main entry point to the former dewatering site, used to be owned by Kingsbury resident Mary Webb. Webb had a contract with the General Electric Co. for use of her right-of-way, but that ended when the dredging of the Hudson River ended.
For about three years Webb fought with WCC over the right-of-way, and finally last December, WCC purchased it from her for $130,000.
A temporary bridge leading into the site is still owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It must be upgraded, a cost that county and local municipalities have not wanted to take on, though IDA Chairman Dave O'Brien said Monday that the IDA was investigating how much that would cost.
O'Brien said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, was investigating grant opportunities for the bridge.
In addition to that hurdle, the EPA would have to turn over the bridge to the New York Power Authority and Canal Corp. From there, the Canal Corp. would have to turn over the bridge to a municipality.
Zachary Middleton, records access officer for the LPDC, said that would take too long for WL Plastics, and the company was seeking another way into the site.
Traver said while Lock 8 Way is the best way to get in, a water main goes into the property from East Street. There's a right-of-way there owned by WCC, he added.
Whitehead said he understood East Street wasn't suitable for heavy trucks, "and I think before that, you probably would want to have some public hearings with the people who would be affected."
Several residents, who live on East Street, were at an IDA public hearing earlier this month, concerned about the development of the site.
"By the time the facility gets to the point where they (WL Plastics) even think about manufacturing, they won't need that access road, but they're not going to go head without access into the site," Traver said.
Middleton said it was "a title issue because the property is landlocked," and the East Street option would give "peace of mind to corporate attorneys" of WL Plastics.
"We foresee that road actually not being used," Middleton continued. "It's not even a road at this point. It's a piece of line in the dirt."
"I can certainly understand that, but if push came to shove, and they are investing $17 million and they have 12 trucks a day loaded up and ready to go, and they have permission legally to use East Street, I wouldn't want to be a resident on East Street and say, 'Well, you know, it didn't work out the way we thought,'" Whitehead said.
Craig Leggett, vice-chair of the IDA, read the organization's mission aloud.
"We came in on a road today," Leggett said. "It has road access. So the title needs to be figured out on some of these things, but it is the most excellent opportunity if we are going to rise to the occasion of being an effective IDA."
Middleton said the LPDC is working with WCC and WL Plastics on the easements one-on-one.
"The reason none of this stuff was getting done beforehand was, it takes money to do," Middleton said. "That's the one thing we don't have, is money."
Several IDA members were peeved that John Davidson, a D.A. Collins employee and spokesman for WCC, was not present at their meeting after they thought he would be.
After more than an hour of discussion and questions, Chairman Dave O'Brien called Davidson and put him on speaker phone.
"If you're talking about having the Warren-Washington County IDA take over the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. property, will WCC provide an easement, provide an easement or donate that Mary Webb piece of property to the IDA, and the answer is yes," Davidson said. "Either a permanent easement or donate the property."
The IDA board unanimously entered into a purchase agreement with the LPDC. It will have to take the plunge on the property by March 1, before a new set of tax collections begins.
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.