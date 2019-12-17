Landlocked by private property, access to former dewatering site could come from easements

"We foresee that road actually not being used," Middleton continued. "It's not even a road at this point. It's a piece of line in the dirt."

"I can certainly understand that, but if push came to shove, and they are investing $17 million and they have 12 trucks a day loaded up and ready to go, and they have permission legally to use East Street, I wouldn't want to be a resident on East Street and say, 'Well, you know, it didn't work out the way we thought,'" Whitehead said.

Craig Leggett, vice-chair of the IDA, read the organization's mission aloud.

"We came in on a road today," Leggett said. "It has road access. So the title needs to be figured out on some of these things, but it is the most excellent opportunity if we are going to rise to the occasion of being an effective IDA."

Middleton said the LPDC is working with WCC and WL Plastics on the easements one-on-one.

"The reason none of this stuff was getting done beforehand was, it takes money to do," Middleton said. "That's the one thing we don't have, is money."

Several IDA members were peeved that John Davidson, a D.A. Collins employee and spokesman for WCC, was not present at their meeting after they thought he would be.