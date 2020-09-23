Lakeside Lodge & Grille owner tries to rebuild life

The basement housed a bar called The Brass Ring. She did not open it this summer because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Somma had her restaurant open year-round, but had not made a decision about the winter season.

“I was probably going to stay open year-round, especially since I had the lodge,” she said.

She said everybody in Bolton had a great summer.

“I was anticipating a really strong fall,” she said.

She said she feels bad for her nine employees who are out of work, including three members of the kitchen staff.

“They’re hurting as much as I am right now. It’s kind of weird when you have something like this now. You feel like family. We all need each other right now,” she said.

Her chef was with her for six years.

“I’ve had people there from day one,” she said.

Somma said the support from the community, especially Bolton Central School, has been overwhelming.

“I’m normally on the other side of this because I’ve hosted many, many fundraisers for people in need in our community,” she said.