Lakeside concerts continue this week on Thursday

LAKE GEORGE — No Friday at the Lake concert will be held this week, but a special Thursday at the Lake concert will be held in Shepard Park on Canada Street.

The show is free to the public, with food and beverage vendors on site.

Headlining the show and performing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. is the Accents. With more than 4,000 shows performed, the Accents continues to be one of the region’s hottest party bands.

With nine members, including multiple vocalists and horn players, the Accents play uptempo renditions of popular hits.

Opening the show from 6 to 7:15 p.m. is a Lake George favorite, the Jonathan Newell Band. Newell is a classically trained pianist who has studied at Julliard and performed at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall. His multi-instrumental talents have led him to create tributes to the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

A fireworks display will he held following the show.

