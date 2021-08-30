Lakeside concert series ends with Big Sky Country

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake concert series at Shepard Park, Canada Street, welcomes its final summer show this Friday starring Big Sky Country.

All Fridays at the Lake are free to the public, and food and beverage vendors are on site.

Big Sky Country has established itself as one of the region’s premier country cover bands.

Featuring the lead vocals of Leland Buntin and Ashley Drennan, the band has the versatility to effectively cover all the best national artists in the country music scene.

Opening the show are North Country legends, the Stony Creek Band. They have performed on NBC’s Today Show, at the closing ceremonies of the Goodwill Winter Games, and at a New York gubernatorial inauguration.

Their infectious blend of rock, folk, country and bluegrass makes them the perfect opening band for the final Friday at the Lake.

For information, contact Jim Anderson at 518-526-8145.

