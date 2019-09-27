QUEENSBURY — Chemicals are no longer being used to control invasive species in Lake Sunnyside.
Instead, the Lake Sunnyside Aquatic Plant Growth Control District will hire people to remove the invasive Eurasian milfoil plant by hand each year.
“It’s expensive, but it’s working well,” said Bob Huntz, president of the Lake Sunnyside Association.
The process costs the district about $20,000 a year.
The district used chemicals in the past — to the point where the fish population was nearly destroyed when most of the plants they eat died.
In 2017, Lake Sunnyside board members said they had largely won the war against milfoil, by using lots of copper sulfate.
That allowed them to switch to hand-harvesting, which will also give the fish population a chance to rebound.
They can’t quit fighting milfoil altogether, Huntz said.
You have free articles remaining.
“Milfoil is a very persistent plant. It comes back again and again and has to be controlled,” he said.
On Monday, the Queensbury Town Board held a public hearing on the district’s 2020 budget, which included no change in the district tax rate. The funds collected each year are used for the hand-harvesting of milfoil.
No one spoke at the hearing other than Huntz.
In 2017, two residents spoke up about the loss of fish. Nowadays, the lake looks clear of weeds and many people fish on it, though that doesn’t mean they are catching full-size fish.
Killing fish is a well-known possible side effect of using copper sulfate to kill milfoil. It requires a delicate balance to use enough to kill the milfoil but not so much that it kills everything else.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation limits the use of it and warns users to be cautious in how much of the compound they use at one time because it could deplete a water body of oxygen, which would kill fish.
Fish need plants, which provide both shade and oxygen. Without those, they die.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.