Lake Placid testing Friday for St. Agnes churchgoers
St. Agnes Catholic Church

A parishioner at St. Agnes has tested positive for coronavirus after attending church at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 and 6, and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, so Essex County is holding a voluntary testing event Friday morning for churchgoers. It will be at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid, from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-register by calling 518-897-2462.

A parishioner at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Lake Placid has tested positive for coronavirus after attending services three days in a row.

Essex County Health Department will test churchgoers Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid.

Those who want a test should call the Adirondack Health COVID Clinic at 518-897-2462 to pre-register.

The person who tested positive attended church services at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, and at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The person was seated near the back, near the baptismal font, on Nov. 7, and began experiencing symptoms on Nov. 9.

"While only one individual in attendance is known to have tested positive at this time, given how quickly this virus can spread in large gatherings, Essex County Health Department is taking proactive measures to protect the community and encourages anyone who attended any of these services to be tested for COVID-19," officials wrote in a news release.

There has been an uptick in cases in the Lake Placid and Saranac Lake area, said Health Department Director Linda Beers.

"With this information at hand, we feel it’s in the best interest of public health and safety to offer a testing event to anyone who attended the church services in question,” she said.

