Lake Placid commission seeks moratorium on new short-term rentals

For more than a year, some North Elba town councilors have talked about exploring ways to implement new zoning regulations that would shield some residential neighborhoods from filling with vacation rentals. To be able to accomplish that goal, councilors have repeatedly underscored the importance of data that would allow them to see where rentals are.

“Does it make any sense to allow more short-term rentals to move into that neighborhood?” Dietrich told the Village Board. “You don’t close the barn door after the horse has already left.”

Municipalities have to establish a legal basis for imposing a moratorium.

“We think it should happen,” Dietrich told the Town Board. “Whether it can happen is a legal issue that I’ll leave to the (town and village) counsels.”

Code review

The Land Use Code Review Steering Committee is nearing the end of its preliminary review of the town and village’s joint land-use code, a process spurred by the decision of elected officials to adopt short-term vacation rental regulations. After adding those regulations, the town and village boards requested a full review of the land-use code.