Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games torch comes to SUNY Adirondack

QUEENSBURY — Four SUNY Adirondack athletes ran the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games torch into the campus quad on Tuesday morning.

The relay was attended by many dignitaries and officials of the Queensbury and Glens Falls area like Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy, and Queensbury Deputy Supervisor Tony Metivier.

Jake Lundin, spokesman for the 2023 games said in a news release on Monday that the stop in Queensbury was one of 16 scheduled stops for the cauldron. The games are an 11-day competition and educational festival that will feature 1,443 collegiate athletes ages 17 to 25 from more than 540 universities across 46 countries, according to the release.

"The competition consists of 12 winter sports contested throughout northern New York, including Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam," the release said.

The students that relayed the torch Tuesday morning were freshman Matthew Brandes, sophomore Kristen Paravella, sophomore Antowan Holmes, and freshman Lorenzo Lombardo. The students were accompanied in the relay by baseball head coach Casey Job, who is assistant director of college access, advisement and career services.

Job said it's an honor to take part in the history of the games.

"It was cool to see so many people on campus even though we are between semesters. We are in a winter sport area so it's cool that the games are around us this year," he said. "It's really cool that everyone from around the world is going up there and it'll be a fun event."

Lombardo, who plays baseball for the college, said he enjoyed participating in the torch run.

"I thought it was really fun, got some exercise in and it was a great turnout. It was electric here," he said.

Brandes plays both baseball and soccer for the college and is a Lake Placid native. He said he is glad to be making such impactful lifelong memories with both the relay and games.

Paravella plays for the women's soccer team and agreed with Brandes.

"It's amazing how athletics can bring so many people together," she said.

Holmes plays for the college's men's basketball team and said the crowd's reaction when they were running in with the torch was unforgettable.

Mayor Bill Collins commended the state and Gov. Kathy Hochul for the revitalizing the 1980 Olympic facilities and said it is a great economic boost for tourism. He reminisced of the 1980 Olympics and the part he got to play in them.

"This reminds me of the 1980 torch that went through the Glens Falls Civic Center when I was in ninth grade, and I got to sing with the rest of the choir of Glens Falls High School. You can all thank me later that I'm not going to sing today," he laughed.

Queensbury Deputy Supervisor Tony Metivier said that there are plenty of similarities of the upcoming World University Games to the 1980 Olympics.

"The torch came to Glens Falls, I did not sing," he joked referring to Collins. "There was a torch event similar to this one. But that's not what makes these games interesting. It's the weather."

According to Metivier, snow was trucked into Lake Placid from other states to combat the lack of natural snow for the time of year. Forty-three years ago, it was an abnormally warm winter and the games received a thorough coat of snow on opening day.

"If you look down, you will notice we have no snow. The same was true in 1980. Not only was there no snow, it was unusually warm for this time of year and they had trouble making it," he said.

As for the torch, for the first time, the FISU flame is being carried in a sustainable torch. The torch doesn't include actual combustion or flame. Instead, in keeping with the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games’ mission of sustainability as part of its Save Winter campaign, LED lights in the torch produce a brightly illuminated FISU flame in a carbon-free presentation.

SUNY Adirondack President, Kristine Duffy said she was thankful for the work put in by staff and faculty to make the relay happen. She gave a special thanks to ADKtechs, a computer security service in Argyle. Duffy said SUNY Adirondack students have been given opportunities to work with the many technological aspects to the games with the company.

"We are so proud to be one of the first stops on this torch relay to kick off the World University Games," she said.