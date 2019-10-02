{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — A Lake Luzerne woman was charged Tuesday with two felonies for allegedly using another person's debit card to withdraw over $4,000 from their bank account without permission, police said.

Angel Benway-Tucker, 53, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft after an investigation by State Police, officials said. She was accused of making nine withdrawals around Saratoga County, including at an ATM in Corinth.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Benway-Tucker was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, but she had posted bail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments