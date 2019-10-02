CORINTH — A Lake Luzerne woman was charged Tuesday with two felonies for allegedly using another person's debit card to withdraw over $4,000 from their bank account without permission, police said.
Angel Benway-Tucker, 53, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft after an investigation by State Police, officials said. She was accused of making nine withdrawals around Saratoga County, including at an ATM in Corinth.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Benway-Tucker was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, but she had posted bail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.