Lake Luzerne Supervisor Merlino on leave of absence for health issue

LAKE LUZERNE — Town Supervisor Gene Merlino is on medical leave until the end of the month.

Merlino has been on a leave of absence since mid-June for an unspecified health issue. He did not return a message seeking comment.

Merlino had a "medical emergency" during the June 14 meeting of the Town Board and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Town Clerk Cynthia Sherwood read a letter from Merlino at the June 21 meeting, saying he would be on a leave of absence. He would continue to draw his salary, as allowed by law.

Deputy Supervisor Dan Waterhouse is serving as acting supervisor. He also did not return a call for comment.

Waterhouse is essentially getting on-the-job training for the position, as he is the Republican nominee for supervisor in the heavily Republican town.

Merlino, 77, in February announced he would not seek reelection to a ninth term. He said his health played a part in his decision.