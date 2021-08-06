Lake Luzerne Supervisor Merlino on leave of absence for health issue

LAKE LUZERNE — Town Supervisor Gene Merlino is on medical leave until the end of the month.
Merlino has been on a leave of absence since mid-June for an unspecified health issue. He did not return a message seeking comment.
Merlino had a "medical emergency" during the June 14 meeting of the Town Board and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Town Clerk Cynthia Sherwood read a letter from Merlino at the June 21 meeting, saying he would be on a leave of absence. He would continue to draw his salary, as allowed by law.
Deputy Supervisor Dan Waterhouse is serving as acting supervisor. He also did not return a call for comment.
Waterhouse is essentially getting on-the-job training for the position, as he is the Republican nominee for supervisor in the heavily Republican town.
Merlino, 77, in February announced he would not seek reelection to a ninth term. He said his health played a part in his decision.
He also said at the time that his decision was influenced by some of the changes Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber made to the committee structure when she became chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors. He was taken off several committees and removed as chairman of the Tourism Committee.
Merlino said previously he is pleased that, during his tenure, the town was able to build a new town hall, courthouse, community center and senior center. The building was donated to the town for nothing and more than a million dollars was put into it for renovation — all funded through grants and donations.
Also, the town was able to keep the budget roughly flat in recent years.
Merlino also owns the Lamplight Inn.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business.