NEW YORK — Local sisters Gabby and Lexi Graham, along with friend Shyla O'Neil, rode their horses in Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"We got invited by a dear friend," said their Mom, Shana Graham, co-owner of Painted Pony Rodeo in Lake Luzerne. "It was just fantastic, the most amazing experience."
Graham walked behind the girls, ages 10-to-13, for the 2.74-mile parade route through Manhattan.
"Everyone was so kind," Graham said. "The girls were high-fiving the cops and it was spectacular."
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 with live animals from the zoo, and by 1927, the mammoth balloons took the place of the animals.
Starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West, participants moved south along Central Park West until they reached Central Park South at Columbus Circle, turning onto Sixth Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
"We ended up on 34th Street at Macy's" Graham said.
Positioned behind the 44-feet-tall and 46-feet-long SpongeBob balloon that takes 90 handlers, the girls were seen riding past the parade crowds on national television Thursday morning when an NBC television camera captured the Graham's for several seconds.
"They were on for a few seconds," Graham said.
They had to arrive in the city during the middle of the night to get ready for the early morning parade.
"We had to get staged in the staging area. We had to go through security and then line up. The process is the most well-organized, top-notch event," she said, adding that the horses were great through it all. "We are very grateful for this wonderful opportunity."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.