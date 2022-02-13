Lake Luzerne man killed in snowmobile accident

LAKE GEORGE — A snowmobile crash in the town of Lake George resulted in a fatality on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a serious personal injury snowmobile crash on Prospect Mountain Parkway around 3:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Thomas P. Mulson, 60, of Lake Luzerne, was operating a 2017 Yamaha snowmobile heading toward the summit of the mountain on the snowmobile trail. Mulson reportedly failed to negotiate a left-hand turn resulting in his vehicle striking a boulder on the side of the trail.

According to the report, fellow snowmobilers attempted to save his life, but Mulson was pronounced dead on the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Warren County sheriff's officers were assisted on the scene by the Lake George Fire Department, the Bay Ridge Fire Department and the Lake George Emergency Squad.

