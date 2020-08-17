Lake Luzerne man killed in motorcycle crash

CORINTH — A Lake Luzerne man died on Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash on Route 10 at about 5:10 p.m. in the town of Corinth. Deputies found a man unconscious on an embankment on the north side of the highway, where two passersby were tending to the victim.

The man was transported by Jessup’s Landing EMS to Saratoga Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 58-year-old Robert L. Ball. He was operating a 1999 Honda motorcycle at the time of the crash and was the only occupant.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Ball was the proprietor of the MT Returnables bottle redemption business in Corinth and Queensbury. The company’s Facebook page said the business would be closed until further notice because of a family emergency.

