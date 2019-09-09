STONY CREEK — A 57-year-old Lake Luzerne man died Sunday afternoon when he drove a motorcycle off Route 418, the third fatal motorcycle crash in Warren County in a week and sixth in the region in less than four months
Randolph W. Supry was headed east late Sunday afternoon when the 2006 Harley-Davidson he was riding went off the right side of the road in a curve near Stony Creek Ranch golf course, and he was thrown from the bike, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. There was no indication any other vehicles were involved.
He was found unconscious off the road, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Supry was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Warren County Sheriff Bud York said no one witnessed the crash, and sheriff's investigators were trying to figure out what Supry had been doing before the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 743-2500.
Supry had been the victim of a hit-and-run crash in 2017 while riding his motorcycle on Route 9N in Lake George, when a vehicle hit and injured him and fled the scene, according to prior media reports.
His death was the third of a motorcyclist in Warren County between Sept. 2 and Sept. 8.
A 34-year-old Queensbury man died last week after a Sept. 2 crash in Lake George, which happened when he tried to pass vehicles in a no-passing zone and hit a turning pickup truck.
On Friday afternoon, a 64-year-old Ballston Spa man died when a car pulled into the path of his motorcycle on county Route 11, and he was unable to avoid a collision. The investigation of that case was continuing this week.
Police said there did not appear to be any common threads to the crashes, which came as there was heavy traffic in the region for Labor Day weekend and car show weekend in Lake George.
Earlier in the summer, police in Saratoga County handled three separate fatal motorcycle crashes in Wilton and the town of Day.
