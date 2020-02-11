Lake Luzerne man jailed for allegedly threatening woman with gun

GLENS FALLS — A registered sex offender who police said threatened to shoot a woman when pointing a loaded shotgun at her chest was jailed Monday, nearly three months after a violent confrontation at a Glens Falls home that ended with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shawn P. Cheney was not arrested earlier because he had been hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face since the Nov. 19 attack at a Henry Street home, authorities said.

Cheney, 30, faces a host of charges for a violent attack on a woman he knows, which included him choking her with a loaded shotgun, hitting her in the face with the butt of the gun and repeatedly telling her he would shoot her, Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said.

Arnold said the attack began with a verbal dispute, and when the victim told Cheney to get out, he slapped her, then grabbed a shotgun and loaded it. She tried to leave but he pointed the gun at her and followed her, with the woman at one point smacking the barrel of the gun away as it was pointed at her chest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she was going to run to a neighbor’s home, which resulted in an additional gun threat.

“He told her before she could get to the neighbor’s that he would shoot her,” Arnold said.