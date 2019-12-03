BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga County grand jury has indicted a Lake Luzerne man on five charges for allegedly driving drunk and being involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this year, records show.
Jonathan M. Licata, 48, of Pleasant View Drive, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated in connection with a Feb. 2 crash on Elizabeth Lane, according to police.
No injuries were reported, but Licata is accused of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.
Felony DWI charges are filed when a driver is accused of drunken driving and has a prior DWI conviction within 10 years.
Licata, who is a registered sex offender because of a 2007 child pornography conviction in Dutchess County, is free pending arraignment in Saratoga County Court.
