Lake Luzerne man facing DWI charges after being found unconscious in cemetery

LAKE LUZERNE — A Lake Luzerne man is facing felony drunken driving charges after police found him passed out behind the wheel of a parked car in a cemetery on Saturday.

William M. Bergin Jr., 56, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after police responded to a call of an unconscious man parked in a cemetery located at 371 Lake Ave. in Lake Luzerne.

Bergin submitted to a breath test and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .25%, well above the legal limit of .08%, police said.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and released. He will appear in Lake Luzerne Town Court at a later date.

