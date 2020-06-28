Lake Luzerne man facing DWI charges after being found unconscious in cemetery
LAKE LUZERNE — A Lake Luzerne man is facing felony drunken driving charges after police found him passed out behind the wheel of a parked car in a cemetery on Saturday.

William M. Bergin Jr., 56, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after police responded to a call of an unconscious man parked in a cemetery located at 371 Lake Ave. in Lake Luzerne.

Bergin submitted to a breath test and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .25%, well above the legal limit of .08%, police said.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and released. He will appear in Lake Luzerne Town Court at a later date.

William M. Bergin Jr.

Bergin Jr. 
