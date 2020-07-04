Lake Luzerne Association begins testing for invasive species

LAKE LUZERNE — The Lake Luzerne Association has started a weeks-long program to test for invasive species in the lake.

Water samples will be collected at varying depths of the lake through the fall. Testing for invasive species, including milfoil and other aquatic plant growth, has been conducted periodically at the lake over the last 20 years.

This year's round of testing will be conducted by Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program, a volunteer lake monitoring program run by the state's Department of Environmental Conservation.

Local resident Kurt TeKolste is heading the study along with Dr. Dean Long, who specializes in water management.

Testing was made possible by a $14,000 grant secured by the town of Lake Luzerne.

Samples collected will be sent to the CSLAP Field Study Collection Center in Syracuse for examination.

