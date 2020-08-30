Lake group hauls in more than 10,000 invasive clams

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake Stewardship Group of Cleverdale harvested about 10,000 clams in Sandy Bay on Aug. 20.

About 25 to 30 people participated in the event.

The volunteers practiced social distancing and used a variety of equipment to collect the clams, including kitchen colanders, children's pails, kitty litter scoops, butterfly nets, Stewart's gallon jugs and other jugs, a shark teeth collector and a garden shovel, according to a news release.

Most of the clams collected were tiny babies not bigger than grains of sand or 1-year-olds that are the size of orange seeds. One person reported finding a 4-year-old clam the size of a thumbnail.

Asian clams are an invasive species that can cause water quality problems.

The group was not able to sort all of the clams.

Five of the volunteers counted 3,620 live clams in the less than half the haul that was sorted. Most were very small, but about 70 were large. About 25% of the clams sorted were alive. They did not count the dead clams.

The Lake Stewardship Group of Cleverdale reported that this was a larger haul than its July 14 morning collection, in which over 6,000 clams were given to the Lake George Association. Ten percent of the clams were alive.

