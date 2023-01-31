Lake George Youtheatre has taken its 'final bow'

LAKE GEORGE — After more than 40 years, the house lights have dimmed on the Lake George Youtheatre program.

"After over forty years, YOUTHEATRE is taking its final bow," a post on the group's Facebook page and website reads. "We are grateful for all who created the music and magic, and for those who were part of the madness and for making miracles. You will live in our hearts, and we are eternally grateful for all the memories."

The post was signed, "Mickey, Sharon, Amity and Lanni," members of the Luce family who have all played a hand in curating the youth theater summer program throughout the years.

As of Tuesday morning, the post had garnered over 100 responses from both participants and audience members expressing their sadness over the theater's closure, as well as their gratitude for the affirmation and skills the program provided over the past four decades.

"I remember butterflies and awkward auditions that built my confidence to interact with people. ... To say the experience was life changing would be wrong. It was more like life building. I’m sure it was for countless others too," one commenter wrote. "Thank you feels woefully weak, but thank you so much for all you did for so many, for so long!"

The Lake George Youtheatre was a four-week summer workshop, which offered youths ages 11-18 the opportunity to learn all about theater production, including acting, singing, stage direction, as well as lighting and sound production. Participants also got to study some of the most memorable Broadway shows of their time such as "Cats," "Les Misérables" and "The Wizard of Oz."

As a self-proclaimed "jock" turned teacher, Mickey Luce originally came to the Lake George Central School District looking to draw upon his athletic background as a coach, but soon discovered a new "Great White Way" to engage with his students.

"It was hard for me as a teacher to see that kids didn't respond to learning the same way they did on the athletic field," Luce said during a 2007 interview commemorating the program's 30th anniversary.

When a few of his students approached him to direct a play, Luce saw an opportunity to "coach," not on the field, but on the stage.

"Suddenly they were engaged and I thought … this is great," he said. "(Performing a play) gives them a sense of fantasy and characterization and immersion … as soon as I saw the skills that were involved and the rewards that were offered, I was hooked."

It was difficult to navigate competing extracurriculars, with a growing number of students wanting to participate in sports and theater during the school year, so in 1978 Luce secured funding from the school board to start a summer theater program.

That program eventually evolved into the Lake George Youtheatre program, which boasted a three-show series each summer, and spawned dozens of love affairs with the theater among hundreds of young people, some of whom have gone on to become very successful in show business.

One of the program's most notable alums is Martha Banta, who has gone on to co-found the Adirondack Theatre Festival and to direct such hits as "Mamma Mia!" and "Rent" on Broadway.

Unfortunately, the program suffered throughout the pandemic, and had previously announced the cancellation of its 2020 and 2022 seasons. The show did go on in 2021, however, due to COVID concerns, it was a limited production.

"With the virus, we sort of canceled, canceled, canceled," Luce said. "You can't keep canceling without closing down."

That disruption, he explained, wreaked havoc with the program's fragile ecosystem, which was essential for the herculean task of producing three musical shows in four weeks.

The Youtheatre method turned on the young thespians returning to the program year after year, progressively getting more and more comfortable and proficient in their roles.

"By the time they get to be in eighth, ninth, 10th grade, they were really professional," Luce said. "And a kid graduating from my program would sometimes have 20 Broadway productions (to their credit)."

Losing two whole seasons to the virus depleted their backlog of players to the point where the whole system would have had to start from scratch.

"The virus just killed us, and we couldn't have that talent pool," he said. "You can't just take a kid, put him on stage and be the lead. You have to build them and give them the confidence."

Although the spirit is willing, Luce and his wife Sharon, now both in their 80s, said it's just not a task that they're up to. Monday's announcement seems to indicate that despite the valiant effort, the final curtain has fallen on the Lake George Youtheatre.