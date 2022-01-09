Lake George Youtheatre cancels season again

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Youtheatre announced on Sunday that the 2022 season has been canceled again because of the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the area.

“Due to the unpredictability of COVID, and our desire to keep our performers and staff healthy, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 Youtheatre season. We appreciate your understanding, and hope you all stay safe and healthy,” a post on the group’s Facebook page and website read.

The workshop operated for 43 seasons before deciding to cancel the shows in 2020 and now 2022, due to the pandemic.

The program, run by Mickey and Sharon Luce, started in 1978 as a small theater camp for kids and has been sponsored by Fun World Arcade in the village of Lake George, according to the website.

Youtheatre offers kids ages 11-18 the opportunity to participate in a four-week workshop in which three Broadway musicals are produced.

Participants are taught all aspects of a musical theater production, including acting, singing, stage direction, and light and sound production.

In the past the group has put on productions of “Les Miserables,” “School of Rock” and “Mamma Mia.”

For more information, visit www.lgyoutheatre.com.

