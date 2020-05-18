Lake George Youtheatre cancels its 2020 season

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Youtheatre has canceled its 2020 season, citing concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
Youtheatre planned to perform “Les Miserables: School Edition,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Grease” this summer.
Youtheatre began in the summer of 1978 as a small theater camp for kids. Performers have gone on to be top in their fields, including Broadway performers and directors, designers, teacher and musicians, according to a news release.
For more information, go to lgyoutheatre.com.
