Lake George Youtheatre cancels its 2020 season
Lake George Youtheatre cancels its 2020 season

Youtheatre cancels season due to coronavirus

Lake George Youtheatre has canceled its 43rd season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Youtheatre has canceled its 2020 season, citing concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Youtheatre planned to perform “Les Miserables: School Edition,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Grease” this summer.

Youtheatre began in the summer of 1978 as a small theater camp for kids. Performers have gone on to be top in their fields, including Broadway performers and directors, designers, teacher and musicians, according to a news release.

For more information, go to lgyoutheatre.com.

North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen
Local

North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen

A fourth region of upstate New York has met the criteria to gradually restart its economic activity as the state prepares to slowly relax its pandemic-induced social restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

