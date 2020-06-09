Lake George Youth Commission canceled

LAKE GEORGE — The town’s Youth Commission summer program has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus.
In a 4-1 vote, the Town Board moved to suspend the program Monday after Recreation Director Cathy O’Brien expressed concerns about how to proceed while trying to protect the children enrolled.
“I’m so on the fence regarding this,” O’Brien said during a virtual Town Board meeting held via Zoom. “To me, opening or closing this impacts a lot of people.”
Members of the board expressed concerns about how to keep children a safe distance apart while maintaining normal camp activity and whether enough children would be enrolled in the program this summer to cover operating costs.
The town is facing a revenue shortfall because of a two-month shutdown brought on by COVID-19, which has killed more than 23,000 New Yorkers since March.
Sales tax revenue for the town has fallen 27% through May compared to last year, Dennis Dickinson, the town’s supervisor, said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned that deep cuts to local municipalities and schools of as much as 20% may be on the horizon if federal funding is not received. The state is currently facing a $13 billion deficit.
“If people are going to cancel and not send their kids, how does that impact the money that comes in for the program versus the expense?” Zoning and Planning Director Dan Barusch asked.
Cuomo last week said summer camps would be allowed to open, beginning June 29, so long as they follow strict guidelines put in place by the state’s Department of Health. A decision on sleepaway camps has yet to be made.
Under the guidelines, campers and staff are required to wear a face covering within 6 feet of another person and must avoid activities that require physical touching.
Strict sanitizing protocols are also in place, requiring regular disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces like door knobs and toys.
“I don’t understand how you can have any kind of activity with that many kids and keep them safe,” Dickinson said.
But Deputy Supervisor Vincent Crocitto, the lone dissenting vote, said families depend on the camp for child care and the risk of contracting the disease should be minimal so long as guidelines are followed.
“We can’t keep hiding, we got to get out and take a small risk at some point,” he said.
Crocitto suggested posting signs warning parents their child may contract the virus while at the camp, but the board rejected the idea.
“I can tell you right now I’m voting no,” Dickinson said.
The board also discussed plans to reopen Usher Park, but ultimately decided to hold off until next week after a review of the town’s finances could be conducted.
A special session has been scheduled for Monday, June 15, at 1 p.m. to further discuss the park's reopening.
