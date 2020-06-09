Lake George Youth Commission canceled

Cuomo last week said summer camps would be allowed to open, beginning June 29, so long as they follow strict guidelines put in place by the state’s Department of Health. A decision on sleepaway camps has yet to be made.

Under the guidelines, campers and staff are required to wear a face covering within 6 feet of another person and must avoid activities that require physical touching.

Strict sanitizing protocols are also in place, requiring regular disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces like door knobs and toys.

“I don’t understand how you can have any kind of activity with that many kids and keep them safe,” Dickinson said.

But Deputy Supervisor Vincent Crocitto, the lone dissenting vote, said families depend on the camp for child care and the risk of contracting the disease should be minimal so long as guidelines are followed.

“We can’t keep hiding, we got to get out and take a small risk at some point,” he said.

Crocitto suggested posting signs warning parents their child may contract the virus while at the camp, but the board rejected the idea.

“I can tell you right now I’m voting no,” Dickinson said.