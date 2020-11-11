Lake George World War II veteran gets high school diploma — a little late

“From one trusty Shellback to another, I say Bravo Zulu and well done,” he said.

A Shellback is a sailor who has crossed the equator, and Bravo Zulu is a Navy flag symbol that means well done.

Mayor Robert Blais said Miller is a symbol of all the men and women who had to leave their homes and give up their lives to protect this country.

After the ceremony, Miller was still humble.

“I am not deserving, because I was just one more guy in service, and whatever came, came. And I managed to get through it, luckily,” he said.

Miller said growing up he had been involved in Boy Scouts. He and his friend decided to start a Sea Scout patrol, and he immersed himself in anything to do with water or boats.

“When I enlisted into boot camp, it was kind of a breeze for me because I had that former training,” he said.

He went to radio school and was shipped to the Pacific theater during the war.

“At that point in time, it had been the biggest turmoil that our country had ever gone through. I lost a lot of friends and some relatives,” he said.