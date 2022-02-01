Lake George Winter Carnival returns after 2021 cancellation

LAKE GEORGE — The highlight of the off-season for this busy tourist destination begins Saturday with events all weekend for the whole family to enjoy with no admission fee.

The 60th annual Lake George Winter Carnival begins Saturday at 11 a.m. and will continue with weekend events for the duration of February. The tradition is returning this year after the carnival commission chose to cancel the yearly event in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Guests can enjoy many of the activities for free and, new this year, tickets for the busy events can be ordered by pre-sale through the carnival's website or Facebook page.

On Saturday, the celebration kicks off with the opportunity for meet and greets with the Miss New York, Miss Vermont and Miss Adirondack, followed by opening ceremonies at noon in Shepard Park.

Area restaurants will once again compete for the coveted title of best chili, with pre-sale tickets available to taste-test and vote for your favorite.

Winner of the 2019 chili cook-out, The Lagoon Restaurant, is sponsoring the on-ice outhouse races and advertised $2,000 in prizes for participants that register at the restaurant by 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lou Tokos, co-chairman of the carnival committee, said this year's annual parade is set to be one of the biggest the village has ever seen. The procession will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday's events will continue throughout the evening until the fireworks display at 7 p.m. The sky will be lit up over the lake every Saturday night in February.

Free ice cream sundaes will be available courtesy of Stewart's Shops at noon with an opportunity to perform karaoke at the Shepard Park amphitheater.

Both days will offer an array of activities for all ages to enjoy including wood-carving demos, cornhole games and the polar plunge.

The Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross will be on site to wrap polar plunge swimmers in warm, complimentary blankets. The organization will also have a table in Shepard Park for the third year to raise money for the Kentucky tornado victims and local chapter disasters on Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20, according to a news release.

The Red Cross will be looking for "pop-up singers" to volunteer at the table, and children are encouraged, the release stated.

While the opening weekend is sure to be a memorable start to carnival, Tokos said the remaining three weekends will bring back some fan-favorite activities.

"Mother Nature has cooperated this year, so we have all our sanctioned events planned to hit the ice for the second, third, and fourth weekends," Tokos said in an interview.

He explained that lack of solid ice on the lake in previous years has prevented events such as the motorcycle, car and 4x4 truck races on ice as well as an ATV Poker Run and a new event this year, dog-sled rides on the lake, available on the second and fourth weekends of the monthlong carnival.

Tokos has been a part of the planning committee comprised of volunteers for over 30 years.

"This is truly a family-oriented event that is organized by people who really care about the area. They are just in it for the cause. They love Lake George and the Winter Carnival and work hard to see it continue," he said.

The carnival is a part of a longstanding initiative to create year-round tourism business for the village of Lake George. Many local businesses house ice bars or make weather-friendly accommodations for guests to enjoy the lake despite chilly Adirondack temperatures.

Kaitlin Schlinger, a teacher and waitress at The Lagoon Restaurant, said the business generated by the carnival helps the staff "tremendously."

"Having wait-times for tables in what is usually our slow season brings a new energy for our servers and bartenders who rely on that paycheck and tips all year. There aren't always as many shifts for servers during the winter, but the carnival eliminates that," she said.

Schlinger shared the excitement among the employees to operate with a "full-crew" this month.

"We are extremely grateful for this event that excites tourists while supporting local business."

