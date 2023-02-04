LAKE GEORGE — Although the frigid temperatures were enough to send some weekend events into a deep-freeze until the weather warms next week, attendees of the 61st annual Lake George Winter Carnival said “BRRRRR-ing it on” Saturday.
“We can’t have a winter carnival without winter, and she sure arrived,” Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said during the opening ceremony at Shepard Park Saturday.
Even though the temperature was low, attendance was fair, as a bevy of bundled-up snow-goers braved the sub-zero lakefront breeze to usher in the month-long celebration of all things winter.
“I’m admiring all the wonderful winter clothing and apparel that is out here today, we have some really stellar, fine-looking folks who have joined us and braved these arctic temperatures,” said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
People are also reading…
Dog shows, outhouse races, a chili cookoff, a parade, and fireworks were all on tap for Saturday.
For more information, and to see a full listing of events throughout the month of February, visit www.lakegeorgewintercarnival.com.