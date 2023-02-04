Come see the Weinermobile!

Since the 1930s the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been delighting people lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the four-wheeled weenie.

“Everyday driving the Wienermobile is like a parade, we get to crisscross all over the U.S. and bring joy to people every single day we get into our 27-foot-long hotdog,” said one of the co-pilots, who goes by Ketchup Kaitlyn, at the Lake George Winter Carnival this Saturday and Sunday.

Each year, 12 “Hotdoggers” as they are known, are chosen to take the yearlong tour driving the beloved bratwurst all across six different regions of the nation.

“The Wienermobile goes to a new city each week, running events from grocery store visits to parades, festivals, really whatever you can think of,” said Cookout Christian, the Weinermobile's other co-pilot.

Kaitlyn and Christian, will be posted up on Canada Street in Lake George from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, showcasing the snazzy schnitzel and packed with more hotdog puns than you can shake a corndog stick at.