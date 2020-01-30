Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Starting Saturday, the Lake George Winter Carnival is back again for four weekends of food and fun, and people are eager to get out of the house, said co-organizer Lou Tokos.

“They have cabin fever. They can’t wait for the carnival to kick off. It gives them a reason to come out for a family event,” he said.

The opening ceremonies for the 57th annual event will take place Saturday at noon at Shepard Park.

People better bring their appetite because there are cook-offs happening every Saturday beginning, with the chili cook-off this Saturday. That will be followed by the barbecue cook-off on the second Saturday, chowder cook-off on the third and chicken wings on the fourth.

Tokos said the cook-offs are a great deal. For $5, people can sample foods from up to 18 restaurants and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurants get bragging rights.

On Sunday, the ever-popular keg toss is back for the first of four Sundays at 2 p.m.

The first weekend will have the popular outhouse races, which this year will take place at the Charles R. Wood Park Festival Commons for the first time.

