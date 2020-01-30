Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Starting Saturday, the Lake George Winter Carnival is back again for four weekends of food and fun, and people are eager to get out of the house, said co-organizer Lou Tokos.
“They have cabin fever. They can’t wait for the carnival to kick off. It gives them a reason to come out for a family event,” he said.
The opening ceremonies for the 57th annual event will take place Saturday at noon at Shepard Park.
People better bring their appetite because there are cook-offs happening every Saturday beginning, with the chili cook-off this Saturday. That will be followed by the barbecue cook-off on the second Saturday, chowder cook-off on the third and chicken wings on the fourth.
Tokos said the cook-offs are a great deal. For $5, people can sample foods from up to 18 restaurants and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurants get bragging rights.
On Sunday, the ever-popular keg toss is back for the first of four Sundays at 2 p.m.
The first weekend will have the popular outhouse races, which this year will take place at the Charles R. Wood Park Festival Commons for the first time.
The motorized events on the lake will start on the second weekend, weather permitting. Events will include sanctioned car races on Feb. 8-9 and motorcycle and ATV races on Feb. 15-16. On the last weekend of the carnival, Feb. 22-23, there will be car races and 4-by-4 races.
Among the new events this year is the Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament, which will take place on the last weekend.
Tokos said a second day of the ATV Poker Run has been scheduled, and they will take place on the second and third Saturdays of the month. Riders go from business to business collecting cards to try to form the best poker hand and win prizes.
“This is growing event,” he said.
There also will be bonfires on the beach, children’s activities, wood-carving demonstrations, pony rides, talent competitions for dogs and people, a hot chocolate bar and fireworks at 6 p.m. each night.
Tokos said he is optimistic that the lake will be solid enough for these events.
“It’s growing. We’re getting ice. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed and hope that Mother Nature cooperates with us,” he said.