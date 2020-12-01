Lake George Winter Carnival canceled

LAKE GEORGE — The upcoming Lake George Winter Carnival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

February’s festivities would have marked the event’s 60th anniversary, but state guidelines coupled with safety concerns for volunteers made hosting the event impossible, organizers said in a news release Tuesday.

“We have struggled with our decision of canceling the Lake George Winter Carnival for the 2021 season. Our concern is for our Winter Carnival volunteer members and visitors who attend this large event to be safe,” Louis Tokos and Nancy Nichols, the event’s organizers, said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Lake George Winter Carnival is officially canceling the 2021 Winter Carnival and moving forward and planning a great 2022 Winter Carnival, which will be our 60th anniversary.”

The Lake George Winter Carnival is the latest in a series of cancellations that have impacted the Lake George region and dealt a blow to local businesses.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said he’s not surprised the event was canceled, but said it’s just another blow to the region.

“It’s a disappointment … but we can certainly understand their concerns,” he said.

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 6 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.