Lake George will hold fireworks July 4; Shows will take place every Thursday

LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George will kick off its 2021 fireworks shows with one on Sunday, July 4.

After the Independence Day show, the village will have fireworks on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Several of the village’s back streets will be closed to traffic prior to the show to allow emergency vehicle access. Village officials are asking people to arrive before 7 p.m. and wait at least one hour after the show to avoid the long delays.

“We are excited to be able to do our popular shows again and hope that everyone uses common sense and respect for others,” Mayor Robert Blais said in a news release.

