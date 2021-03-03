Lake George Wedding Show scheduled for April

LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center will play host to a wedding show next month.

The Lake George Wedding Show will take place on April 11 and allow local couples an opportunity to connect with 50 wedding experts with knowledge on everything from flowers to photography, according to a news release.

"As we see the restrictions on weddings and events changing, now is the perfect time for couples to get excited about their wedding again and learn how to move forward in a way that provides for safety while still maintaining the vision they have for their day,” Letizia Mastrontoni, the owner of Events to a T, which is organizing the event, said in a statement.

The event, which will be spread out over three parts of the hotel in order to ensure social distancing, has been approved by Warren County Health Services.

Attendees much preregister and masks are required at all times. The event is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m.

Registration is free, and the first 50 couples will receive a free "swag bag."

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at: https://bit.ly/3qivkds.

To register for the event visit: https://bit.ly/3qa5HLL.

