Lake George voters to decide $23.9 million school budget

LAKE GEORGE — Spending would remain flat and all programs retained under the school district’s proposed $23.9 million budget.
The proposed 2021-2022 budget, however, would increase the tax levy to $20.4 million, or 1.22%, which is equal to the district’s allowable tax cap.
Michael Varney, the district’s business administrator, said taxpayers with a home value of $200,000 will see their school taxes increase by $16.
But program spending has been reduced by $133,717 due to a number of retirements this past year, which the district will not be filling, Varney said in an email.
A total of 10 staff members have announced plans to retire at the end of the current school year, and five positions will be eliminated through attrition, Varney said.
“There are no cuts. We have maintained all programs and services,” he wrote.
The district, this year, began offering a retirement incentive for staff as a way to reduce spending while allowing for planning, Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik wrote in a letter outlining the proposed budget found on the district’s website.
“We have a clear picture of our enrollment and staffing needs, and the retirement incentive allows us to see where some efficiencies can be made through attrition over the next couple of years while maintaining innovative and engaging programming for our learners,” the letter reads.
The district has also reduced spending by selling three school buses, two of which will not be replaced.
A budget proposition seeks approval for the district to purchase one 60-passenger bus at a cost not to exceed $110,000.
There are also four candidates vying for two three-year terms on the Board of Education.
They are: incumbents Tricia Connor Biles and Katie Bruening. Steven Johnson and Ellen Reinhold are also running.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.