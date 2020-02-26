Lake George visitors may pay more for parking to fund sewer plant

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Mayor Robert Blais is proposing an increase in village parking fees to help pay for the village’s new wastewater treatment plant.

Blais said Tuesday that he plans to ask the Village Board to increase hourly parking rates to $3 an hour to help generate revenue for the village’s debt for the state-mandated sewer plant.

Blais has gotten a tentative agreement with Warren County to use the county’s portion of revenue from the Beach Road parking lot to help pay for the $24 million wastewater project. The county gets 25 percent of the take from the lot, which amounted to about $67,000 last year.

Blais was hoping for a $100,000 annual contribution from the county for the sewer plant, using parking revenue. He detailed his plan to county supervisors on Tuesday, saying that raising the rate from $2 an hour to $3 an hour will increase both the village and county take enough to cover the needed revenue.

“I believe that would meet our needs, and there would be money left over for the county, too,” Blais explained. “That would allow us to come in under the (state property) tax cap.”

Blais said he anticipates the Village Board will approve the rate hike under the circumstances.