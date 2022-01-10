Lake George village welcomes back snowmobiles and ATVs

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Robert Blais announced Monday that the village of Lake George would once again welcome snowmobile and ATV traffic on village streets for the duration of the winter months, beginning Tuesday.

At Monday's Lake George village board meeting, Blais explained that the purpose is to allow these vehicles to come off of the ice and visit the businesses in the village.

Board member John Root was opposed to the idea and indicated he has been against the ordinance every year it is proposed and passed.

"I just don't think this makes any sense. I will say the same thing I said last year, I think the village should be promoting pedestrian activity and protect pedestrians, not promote motorist traffic," Root said. "Why do we have to have ATVs in Shepard's Park or on the lakefront walkway?"

Root added that the vehicles have no time constraints and worried that the residents in the area would be affected by the noise.

Blais said this method of use began years ago.

"It hasn't ever caused any problems and it is important to support our businesses in the village and it has been this way for years," he said. "It started as a way to help our businesses and encourage people to come off the lake and visit Back Street BBQ and DJ's, places like that."

The streets open for use by snowmobiles and ATVs will be marked and labeled.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has been instructed to pull over any vehicles outside of the designated areas.

"We have furnished the chamber and the Winter Carnival organizers with maps that can be given to people in attendance to inform them that they can, in fact, come off the ice and access the various streets in the village," the mayor said.

